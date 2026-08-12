Mallika Sherawat Trolled For Bringing Up Rhea Chakraborty's Jail Time On The <i>Traitors 2</i>

The trailer of The Traitors 2 is out, and it has teased tense confrontations and unexpected moments among the contestants. One such exchange involving Mallika Sherawat and Rhea Chakraborty has now drawn criticism from viewers. In one of the clips, Mallika is seen seemingly referring to Rhea's time in jail. The comment has sparked mixed reactions online.

In the video, Rhea appears to defend a contestant after his remarks on Mallika's “comeback”. Rhea says, “I don't think that was something so bad.” Mallika then hits back, questioning why the contestant should comment on her comeback. She goes on to draw a comparison with Rhea's own past, saying, “Oh, this is your comeback? Who is he to comment on that, Rhea? Is this game about comebacks? I would also say, ‘Oh Rhea, you were in jail. This is a big comeback for you.?” Rhea appeared visibly upset by Mallika's remark

The comment did not sit well with online users; many questioned Mallika's decision to bring up Rhea's past during the exchange. One user wrote, "It's disrespect guys it's not savage or roast."

Another added, "Loving malika am excited to watch it."

Someone else commented, "The OG baddie."

"It's not baddie behaviour; insulting someone, going personal, it's hypocrisy and rudeness at its peak. It's rather pathetic behaviour; when you don't have anything left to say, just go personal, seriously," read a comment.

A viewer wrote, "I don't think that's something 'cool,' knowing she went through all of that over nothing."

Another remarked, "Dragging personal things into a TV show is somehow getting glorified lmao?"

The Traitors Season 2 sees the return of filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. Filmed at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, the upcoming season features 21 celebrity contestants, including Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri. It will premiere on Prime Video on August 13.