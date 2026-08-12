Video: Samantha And Raj Nidimoru High-Five As <i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i> Enters Rs 100 Crore Club

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a reason to celebrate, with her latest film Maa Inti Bangaaram crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film has turned out to be a major success at the box office. In light of that, Samantha and Raj recently joined the cast and crew in Hyderabad to celebrate this triumph.

A sweet moment between the couple caught the attention of fans online. In a video shared on social media, Raj Nidimoru can be seen extending his hand for a high five, and Samantha happily responded; the two shared a big smile while celebrating the achievement.

Samantha was beaming with a smile. She wore a red kurta that showed her baby bump.

After Maa Inti Bangaaram was released on June 19, reports about Samantha's pregnancy with Raj Nidimoru began circulating online. Samantha later confirmed the news through her social media posts and public appearances.

Samantha is in her first trimester. The pregnancy news came a few months after Samantha and Raj Nidimoru got married in December 2025. The couple had a private wedding ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.