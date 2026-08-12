Amit Shah 'Ready To Answer Queries', Rahul Gandhi Says "Don't Want To Listen"

Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been in the Opposition's line of fire since the crackdown on students in Delhi, on Wednesday made an offer for a debate in Parliament promising a detailed statement after it. But his porposal was promptly rejected by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking for the first time on the issue, the Home Minister accused the Opposition of running away from the debate on the issue of students and stalling Parliament.

The Home Minister dared the Opposition to let the discussion take place in Parliament on the students issue and assured that he will give a detailed statement after the debate.

"Let's start the debate from 3 pm today. I will sit in the House and will give a detailed reply at 3 pm on Thursday," Amit Shah said in his first statement on the Opposition protests against him.

Insisting that he is ready to answer all the questions, the Home Minister rejected the Opposition's demand for his statement on the issue of crackdown on the students. Shah said that there are House rules on discussions on crucial issues, and Opposition can't put their conditions.

"There are rules of discussion in Parliament. I can't just give a statement on such a crucial issue. Let the debate happen and I will give a detailed response," Shah said.

Objecting to the words such as "bhagoda" and "lapata" used by the Opposition, Shah threw the gauntlet at the Opposition giving them time till 3 pm to start the debate, where he said that he "will answer all the questions".

He rejected the Opposition's charge that he is avoiding Parliament saying that he comes to Parliament everyday. "I am here every day in my chamber. I don't go inside the House as Opposition is not letting it function," Shah said.

Opposition has been targeting the Home Minister on the issue of lathicharge on the protesting students in Delhi on July 20. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been leading the charge on Shah demanding that he speak in Parliament on who gave orders to beat students and fire pellet guns on the protesters.

Within minutes of Shah's challenge for the debate, Rahul Gandhi rejected it stating that the youth don't want to listen to the home minister and he must resign.

"Who gave the order to shoot the students? Delhi Police and RAF come under Home Ministry. Did Amit Shah give the order? If he did, he is culpable, if he didn't, he is incompetent. In both cases, he should resign," Rahul Gandhi said reacting to Amit Shah's statement

He added that the government has no answers and they are "scared".