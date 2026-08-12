'Why Didn't Rahul Gandhi Visit Jharkhand Protest Site?' Punjab BJP Chief

Punjab BJP President Kewal Dhillon has targeted the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing their leaders of following "selective protest politics" on public issues.

Dhillon questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence from Ranchi following the lathi-charge on protesting students.

"Rahul Gandhi raises issues in Delhi, but why did he not go to Ranchi? The Opposition should explain this double standard," Dhillon said.

He also criticised the Opposition for boycotting Parliament, saying political parties have every right to question the government but should use the House to raise issues and demand answers.

Dhillon said the Parliament boycott wastes public money and prevents important issues from being discussed.

He also targeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged paper leak issue.

He alleged that AAP leaders support and raise the issue of paper leaks when they occur in Delhi, but remain silent when similar allegations arise in Punjab.

"Why does AAP speak loudly about paper leaks in Delhi but remain silent when the issue concerns Punjab?" Dhillon asked.

He also questioned the Punjab government's handling of employees' demands for Dearness Allowance (DA).

Dhillon accused Congress and AAP leaders of changing their stand according to political convenience.

He further said that while the country is progressing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Opposition should focus on constructive debate instead of boycotting Parliament and engaging in selective protest politics.