Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan's <i>Udta Teer</i> Postponed, Film To Now Release In October

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Udta Teer is taking a little more time to reach theatres. The film, which was earlier scheduled for a September 11 release, will now arrive n theatres on October 9.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Udta Teer promises to be a light-hearted entertainer.

The film marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, who has also written the story. Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain have come on board as producers.

Ayushmann And Sara Reunite

Udta Teer brings Ayushmann and Sara together again after their previous collaboration, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The first film, released in 2019, starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. It was a contemporary take on the 1978 film of the same name. Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti Khurana was also part of the cast in a supporting role.

What's Next For Ayushmann?

Udta Teer is not the only project lined up for Ayushmann. The actor will also headline Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Ye Prem Mol Liya, alongside Sharvari.

The film is backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and was announced in April this year.