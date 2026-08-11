<i>Mirzapur: The Movie</i> Trailer Out, Fans Praise Ravi Kishan And Celebrate Munna Bhaiya's Return

The wait is finally over. The trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie was released on August 11, bringing back several familiar faces and giving fans a first look at what the big-screen version has in store.

From Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit to Beena Tripathi and Golu, many of the show's much-loved characters are back. But the return of Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu, seems to have got fans particularly excited.

Ravi Kishan, who joins the franchise as Yadav Ji, is also getting plenty of attention following the trailer.

Internet Reactions

The reactions started pouring in soon after the trailer dropped. One user on X predicted a strong opening for the film, writing, "DOUBLE DIGIT OPENING GUARANTEED - LIKH KAR LE LO."

Another viewer had a rather different reaction to Ravi Kishan's character and wrote, "I Cannot Take Ravi Kishan Seriously Anymore."

Ravi Kishan has clearly made an impression on some viewers.

One fan wrote, "My favorite character in Mirzapur is definitely going to be Ravi Kishan as Yadav Ji. I'm a fan of Ravi Kishan, and that creepy laugh of his is just something else. He's definitely going to outshine everyone."

But, unsurprisingly, much of the excitement is still around Munna Bhaiya. "Munna bhaiya comeback," read one reaction. Another simply said, "The prince of Mirzapur is back."

There were also plenty of short and sweet reactions, with one viewer writing, "Super Excited. Can't Wait."

For some fans, the trailer was enough to bring back all the old Mirzapur nostalgia.

One user wrote, "Ek dum bhaukaal trailer hai mazza aa gaya." Another added, "Munna bhaiya ke liye dekhunga."

A particularly excited fan wrote, "Ab aayega na mazaa, lal phul neela phul munna bhaiya beautiful."

About The Film

Mirzapur first premiered on Prime Video India in 2018 and quickly became one of the platform's biggest Indian shows. Season 2 followed in 2020, while the third season arrived in 2024. A fourth season has already been announced, but audiences will get the film before the story continues on the streaming platform.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie brings together a large part of the show's original cast.

Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, alongside Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi as Golu.

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