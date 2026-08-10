<i>Fauda</i> Season 5 To Premiere On Netflix On September 8

Fauda will return to Netflix worldwide with its fifth season on September 8, 2026. The date was confirmed by series star and co-creator Lior Raz on social media.

Created by Raz and Avi Issacharoff, Fauda premiered in 2015 and went on to become one of Netflix's most popular international action series. The show follows Doron Kavillio and his team as they navigate dangerous counter-terrorism operations, personal conflicts, and the realities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Season 5 Took A Different Route

The new season has taken several years to reach audiences. Fauda Season 4 ended with Doron and his team left in a precarious situation.

The fifth season was originally expected to follow a storyline that had already been written. However, the events of October 7 led Raz and Issacharoff to rethink the entire season. They reportedly abandoned the earlier script and started working on a new story that would address the impact and aftermath of the attacks.

When And Where To Watch Fauda Season 5

The fifth season will be available to viewers around the world on Netflix from September 8.

Lior Raz will return as Doron Kavillio, alongside Itzik Cohen as Captain Ayub, Doron Ben-David as Steve and Yaakov Zada Daniel as Eli. Lucy Ayoub will also return as Maya.