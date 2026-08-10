Tabu's Personality Rights Protected By Delhi High Court, 150+ URLs To Be Taken Down

The Delhi High Court has granted Bollywood actor Tabu interim protection against the unauthorised use of her name, image, voice and other personality attributes online.

The order also covers misuse through artificial intelligence (AI), deepfakes, face morphing and other digital technologies.

Justice Jyoti Singh passed the ex-parte ad-interim injunction while hearing a suit filed by the actor, who alleged that her identity and persona were being commercially exploited across the internet without her permission.

The Court has directed several major digital platforms, including Google, Meta, X and Reddit, to remove or disable access to numerous URLs carrying allegedly unauthorised content involving Tabu.

Court Protects Tabu's Name, Image And Voice

The interim order prevents the defendants, including unidentified persons referred to as John Does, from using or exploiting Tabu's personality or publicity rights without her consent.

The protection extends to her stage name 'Tabu', her real name Tabassum Jamal Hashmi, photographs, images, movie stills, voice recordings and duplications, signatures and initials, among other identifiable attributes.

The Court has specifically included AI, Generative AI, Machine Learning, deepfakes, face morphing and GIFs within the scope of the restraint. The order applies to websites, mobile applications, social media platforms, the Metaverse and other physical or virtual mediums.

Tabu Raises Concern Over AI-Generated Obscene Content

One of the major concerns raised by Tabu was the alleged circulation of manipulated and AI-generated obscene material using her identity.

According to her plaint, excerpts from her films, interviews and public appearances were allegedly edited, slowed down or zoomed in to highlight intimate portions. The material was then circulated online, allegedly to attract viewers and generate revenue.

The Court observed that such dissemination, particularly when content is deliberately manipulated or sensationalised for monetary gains, could cause serious harm to Tabu's reputation, goodwill and commercial value.

The actress had also alleged that fake accounts were being used to offer bookings for her appearances and performances. She told the Court that she had no connection with one such Instagram account and had not authorised anyone to make bookings on her behalf.

The account, which allegedly had around 2,000 followers, was said to have used Tabu's name, photographs and videos in a manner that could create an impression of an association with her.

Fake Statement Attributed To Tabu Also Under Scanner

The case also concerns a publication that carried a statement allegedly attributed to Tabu. The actor maintained that she had never made the statement and that her team had already issued clarifications to leading newspapers.

Despite the denial, the material allegedly continued to remain available online.

The Court described the continued publication of the statement as an "egregious act", noting that its continuation despite Tabu's categorical denial was concerning and appeared intended to sensationalise the material and earn money.

The publisher has been restrained from circulating or disseminating the statement and has been directed to delete it from all its platforms within three days of receiving the order.

Google, Meta, X And Reddit Told To Remove URLs

The High Court has issued specific directions to several online platforms.

Google LLC has been ordered to remove, disable or take down 21 URLs in one set, eight in another and five in a third set within 36 hours of receiving the order.

Meta Platforms Inc. has been directed to act against 73 URLs in Document-A, 28 URLs in Document-B and five URLs in Document-C within the same period.

X Corp. has been ordered to remove three identified URLs, while eBay Inc. has been directed to take down URLs listed at serial numbers 15 to 20 in Document-C. Reddit has also been asked to remove specified URLs.

Together, the directions cover more than 150 specifically identified URLs across the platforms, in addition to other directions concerning certain domains and online material.

Platforms Asked To Share Subscriber And IP Details

In another important direction, the Court has asked Google, Meta, X, Reddit and GoDaddy, wherever applicable, to provide Basic Subscriber Information and IP log details linked to the accounts and content in question.

The information could help Tabu identify individuals allegedly operating accounts or publishing material that misuses her name and personality attributes.

Tabu Also Flags Unauthorised Merchandise

The actor further alleged that several websites were selling merchandise featuring her photographs, including mugs, posters, calendars, hoodies and sweatshirts.

Her counsel argued that such products created an unauthorised commercial association with Tabu and exploited the commercial value of her identity.

The Court noted that personality rights extend beyond financial interests. It observed that unauthorised use of a celebrity's identity can affect not only commercial interests but also privacy, personality and the right to live with dignity.

Court Finds Prima Facie Case In Tabu's Favour

The High Court held that Tabu had established a prima facie case for the grant of an ex-parte interim injunction. It also found that the balance of convenience was in her favour and that she could suffer irreparable harm if protection was not granted.

The Court noted that the Delhi High Court has previously recognised personality rights in cases including D.M. Entertainment v. Baby Gift House, Anil Kapoor v. Simply Life India and Jaikishan Kakubhai Saraf v. Peppy Store.

It observed that unauthorised commercial use of a famous person's name, image or other distinctive attributes can infringe their rights, dilute their identity and allow third parties to make unearned commercial gains.

The Court also took note of Tabu's long career in Indian and international cinema, her Padma Shri, two National Awards and other honours. The order records that the actor has millions of followers, including around 3.2 million on Instagram, and has been associated with several prominent brands.

What Happens Next In The Case

The High Court has registered Tabu's plaint as a commercial suit and issued summons to the defendants. The remaining defendants have been given 30 days from receiving the summons to file their written statements.

The matter concerning discovery, production and inspection of documents has also been taken up. The application seeking discovery and inspection has been issued notice, with the matter listed for December 7, 2026.

The interim injunction will remain in force until the next hearing, subject to further orders from the Court.

The order is not a final determination of the allegations raised in the suit. It is an interim measure granted after the Court found that Tabu had made out a prima facie case and that continued unauthorised use of her identity could cause irreparable harm.