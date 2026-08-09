Ravi Kishan Reacts To His Viral Memes: 'Gen Z Has Accepted Me, They Connect With My Imperfections'

Actor Ravi Kishan has suddenly become one of social media's favourite faces, thanks to a collection of old and new clips that have found a second life online.

His expressions, dramatic delivery and the sheer confidence with which he says things have made him an easy favourite for meme-makers. From "Jaldi The Late" and "Home From Work" to his now-viral "Money follows my brother, money follows" moment, Ravi Kishan is everywhere on social media.

What makes the current wave even more interesting is that Kishan is not trying to distance himself from it. He is watching the memes, liking them and enjoying the attention.

He told Hindustan Times, "Yeh kuch alag hi khel chal raha hai, yeh pagalpan hai! Shravan month is on and when Mahadev showers his blessings, this happens. It has never happened before for anyone - actor or politician - in this country. Pagalpan hai! People speak anything to become popular and my maun vrat became even more popular."

"The best part is that this is happening organically. Even the BJP handle, Delhi Police and Maharashtra Government have made memes. I am personally following it all and dropping a 'like' as well," he said.

The actor believes the meme wave has also brought a new audience to his work and personality.

He added, "No one has discovered me before. Now, they want to see me more and know me more. Gen Z has accepted me as their own. I really want to thank them and salute their creativity."

His viral clips have also earned him some rather unusual titles online. Social media users have called him "Lord Ravi", "God Ravi" and even "today's Osho". Kishan does not seem to mind any of it.

"Out of love, they call me Lord Ravi, God Ravi, today's Osho and whatnot! They love real people; they connect with my imperfections, which makes them feel I am one amongst them. Everyone makes mistakes, so do I and I accept it as well. Main dil se bolta hoon aur meri sacchai logon ko pasand aa rahi hai," he said.

For Kishan, the sudden popularity has also been a surprise for his family.

"My 85-year-old mother, family members and myself are just speechless. Their prayers have increased and my faith in Mahadev gives me the inner strength to remain in peace. Somewhere I feel Instagram has become a very powerful medium. People are very lonely in personal lives and when on social media something connects with them or entertains them, they connect with it and accept them as family," he concluded.

Ravi Kishan will next be seen in Mirzapur The Movie.