After Ravi Kishan’s Viral Memes, Daughter Rivva Adds Her Own Twist With Funny Reel

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's daughter Rivva has joined the viral meme trend around her father with a hilarious Instagram reel.

In the video, Ravi Kishan, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, is seen standing inside a fake red telephone booth and pretending to be busy on a call. Rivva waits outside for her turn, but her father refuses to step out. Sharing the reel, Rivva wrote, "Mujhe bhi baat karni thi Maa se (I also wanted to talk to mom)."

The video became even more popular after Rivva used the song "Gucci" by Aroob Khan as the background track. The song has become closely linked with viral memes featuring Ravi Kishan on social media.

The video went viral, with users flooding the comment section with hilarious reactions.

One wrote, "Official owner of the song", while another commented, "When u can't stop yourself from following trend".

Users also brought back several of Ravi Kishan's earlier viral moments such as his famous "Jaldi the late" phrase and the "home from work" slip-up.

"Beti be like: Jaldi the late papa jaldi," wrote one user.

Many also connected the reel with Ravi's recent reality show appearance "Alliance".

His exit from the show also became a talking point online after he announced that he had to leave due to his “desh ki duty" (duty towards the country). He told fellow participants that he had been called back to attend to his responsibilities in Gorakhpur, his constituency, and would leave the show immediately.

Ravi recently spoke about his growing popularity on the internet. In an interview with Mid-Day, he said that people started calling him "the most viral man in India" because his videos and dialogues often became memes on social media.

Whenever he goes somewhere, people often mention his viral moments and tell him about his online popularity, he said, adding that people regularly send him clips of his own videos.