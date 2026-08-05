Riteish Deshmukh Shares Sweet Memories With '<i>Baiko</i>' Genelia D'Souza On Her 39th Birthday

Ever since their wedding in 2012, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been serving couple goals like no other. As always, Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday post for Genelia.

The post read, "My dearest Baiko, I was going through all the memories we have shared, curated, and created, and I realised that I am the only one ageing - you seem completely frozen in time. But then again, I guess you are truly blessed with a good husband."

"Happy Birthday to the person who holds our family together - a super mum, a fabulous daughter, a doting sister!!! I love you @geneliad #happybirthdaygenelia," the post concluded.

Genelia replied to the post, "I have the best husband in the world - ask anyone.Thank you, Navra, for being mine."

The Instagram carousel shared by Riteish Deshmukh featured a series of pictures with Genelia and their children. From holidays to solo portraits of the actress, and their loved-up selfies, it was truly memorable.

Genelia's Birthday Post For Riteish

Earlier in May, on Riteish's 47th birthday, Genelia shared a heartfelt post for her husband. She wrote, "I know everyone who knows us wonders how we are inseparable and yet so happy about it, even after all these years. But the truth is it's all YOU."

She added, "You are love. You are grace. You make me laugh, and even if I cry, you wipe away every tear. You have the most amazing ways of making a connection, and everyone feels they matter when they are in your company. For me, I have you 24/7-just imagine what I get to experience from the man who has a heart of gold."

She concluded, "I will celebrate you every day, every minute, every second because you are all that and more. Happy Birthday, my heartbeat. You have my heart-just keep it safe with you."

The couple celebrated their 14th anniversary on February 3 this year.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza met during the making of their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam and have been together for close to two decades. They got married in 2012. They have two sons - Rahyl and Riaan.

ALSO READ | When Genelia Said She Would Not Marry Riteish Deshmukh If There Was No Proposal