'I Really Love Her': Harshad Chopda Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Shivangi Joshi

Harshad Chopda was evicted from Lock Upp 2 while saving Shivangi Joshi. Appearing on Tejasswi Prakash's chat show Shut Upp With Tejasswi after his exit, the actor spoke candidly about his journey, his bond with Shivangi Joshi, and why he has no plans to stay in touch with his fellow contestants.

One moment from the conversation, however, has quickly become the biggest talking point.

Harshad Chopda Addresses Shivangi Joshi Dating Speculation

During the chat, Tejasswi directly asked Harshad whether he and Shivangi were dating, a question that has been doing the rounds ever since the two shared a close bond inside the Lock Upp 2 house.

Putting the rumours to rest, Harshad replied, "No, we are not. I really love her. But I'm not in love with her. There is a difference."

'I Don't Think I'm Going To Be In Touch With Anyone'

The conversation took another interesting turn when Tejasswi asked Harshad which contestant he would never want to see again after the show.

Rather than naming anyone, the actor surprised everyone by saying, "I don't think I'm going to be in touch with anyone." He further added that he does not plan on meeting any of his fellow contestants outside the house.

'My Game Was That Of A No Game'

Looking back at his time on the reality show, Harshad revealed that he never entered the competition with a strategy.

"My game was that of a no game. I thought this is a show where you are going to be yourself. I was not worried about how people would react. The only side that I didn't want to show was my emotional side," he said.

Tejasswi confessed that she had not expected Harshad's journey to end so soon.

She further pointed out that throughout the season, Harshad seemed more focused on protecting Shivangi than playing his own game.

Responding to the observation, Harshad explained, "Because we have been friends for a little while, and when we got into that scenario where there are 15-16 people, with limited food and constant challenges, the situation evolved naturally. We weren't thinking about what would happen next."

Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale Tonight

With Harshad's journey now over, all eyes are on the Lock Upp 2 grand finale, which streams tonight. One among Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat will lift the trophy and take home the winner's cash prize of Rs 1 crore.