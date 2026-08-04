Karan Aujla Wins Over The Internet After Sponsoring Maldives Trip For <i>India's Got Latent</i> Contestant

Indian singer, rapper, and songwriter Karan Aujla recently fulfilled a couple's dream of visiting the Maldives. It began on an episode of India's Got Latent, where Karan surprised contestant Vijendra Rajak and his wife by promising to sponsor their long-awaited trip.

What Happened

On the episode of India's Got Latent aired on Sunday, 2 August, contestant Vijendra Rajak impressed the judges with his wheel stunt performance. Karan Aujla appeared as a guest judge on this episode.

Soon after, Vijendra's wife was invited to join him on stage. When host Samay Raina asked about his biggest dream, the contestant replied that it was to visit the Maldives with his wife.

Karan Aujla instantly responded, "You will be happy to go to the Maldives, right? So, I will sponsor your tickets."

While the couple was stunned, Samay Raina called the gesture sweet, and Karan Aujla joked that it was happening because of his wife.

Contestant's Video From The Maldives

The couple later shared a dance video along with another clip thanking Karan Aujla from the Maldives.

The caption read, "Big big thank you @karanaujla sir. I'm so happy. Agar aap nai dete to shayad ye sapna sapna hi rahta. Thank you so much sir."

They also clarified, "SORRY DOSTO. Galti se 'India's Got Talent' likh gaya tha. Video 'India's Got Latent' ke liye thi. Typo ho gaya bhai. Big love to @maisamayhoon & IGL team. Thank you so much @maisamayhoon sir @indiasgotlatent."

Sharing another dance video, they wrote: "Maldives Trip. Thank you so much @karanaujla sir. Hum dono bahut khush hain. Aapki wajah se ek sapna poora hua. Thank you so much."

Karan Aujla reacted, "Tera toh dance bhi sahi hai bhai."

Internet Reactions

Karan Aujla's gesture quickly went viral on social media. The contestant has continued uploading videos with his wife from the Maldives trip, repeatedly thanking the singer.

One person wrote, "@karanaujla paaji, what you did - tabhi I love you as a person and artist."

Another user commented, "Thanks @karanaujla sir for this memorable trip for this couple."

A fan added, "He is such a sweetheart!"

On the show, contestant Vijendra also revealed that he married his girlfriend after dating her for just a month.