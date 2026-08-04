Salman Khan Roasts Badshah After Rapper Bali Credits Him For Teaching Voice Modulation

Salman Khan brought plenty of laughs to the latest episode of Alliance, but one moment that stood out was his playful exchange with rapper Bali. The actor took a funny dig at Badshah after Bali revealed that the rapper had taught him how to use voice modulation while performing.

What Happened?

Salman entered the Alliance house to support his brother Sohail Khan, who has had a difficult week on the reality show. During his visit, he also spent time interacting with the other contestants and joined them for a few light-hearted conversations.

During their chat, Bali performed one of his rap tracks for Salman. After listening carefully, Salman pointed out that Bali's voice while rapping sounded quite different from the way he normally speaks.

Bali explained that he changes his voice while performing and said Badshah was the one who taught him how to use vocal modulation. He also shared that Badshah had encouraged him to do a commercial song.

That was enough for Salman to crack a joke. "Badshah ko samajh aayi ki usne kya samjhaaya hai (Did Badshah himself understand what he taught you)?"

The comment left everyone around him laughing.

Bali quickly defended the singer and said Badshah had guided him well. Salman, however, continued the joke and replied, "Lekin usko bhi toh samajh aana chahiye voh kya samjha raha hai (But he must understand what he is teaching)."

Salman Khan Recalls The Time He Was In Jail

Apart from the fun moments, Salman also spoke about a serious chapter from his life. During a conversation inside the house, he recalled what prison conditions were like during his time in jail.

"Bohot saalon pehle jab jail gaya tha toh we had bars in front of us. In such a small area, there are 50-60-70 people there, one bathroom, Indian-style, kabhi chhipkali hain and more than that water and ***t is filled up."

Alliance premiered on Prime Video in 2026 and is hosted by Kunal Kemmu. The reality competition brings together celebrities from films, television, digital platforms and sports.