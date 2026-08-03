'Ravi Mohan Left Us In Debt': Aarti Ravi's Mother Reacts To Rs 40 Lakh Maintenance Claim

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi's separation continues to remain in the spotlight, with new developments surfacing in their ongoing divorce battle.

Now, Aarti's mother, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, has responded to reports claiming that her daughter had demanded Rs 40 lakh per month from the actor.

Speaking at a press conference, Sujatha denied the claim and said the amount was never meant for Aarti's personal use.

Sujatha Vijayakumar Responds To Maintenance Reports

Refuting the reports, Sujatha alleged that Ravi Mohan left the family burdened with debt and said they are now struggling to meet day-to-day expenses.

"Aarti didn't ask for the Rs 40 lakh as monthly maintenance for herself. We have a lot of debt caused by him (Ravi Mohan), and the bank has even issued a japti notice for the house. The children now don't have money for school fees, food, or tuition," Sujatha said.

She went on to explain that the court had already directed Ravi Mohan to bear the cost of his children's education and provide monthly financial support.

"The children have been studying in an American school. He enrolled them there. Their school fee is Rs 86 lakh per year, which the court has ordered him to pay. Similarly, he has been directed to give Rs 3 lakh to Aarti and Rs 1 lakh each to Aarav and Ayaan per month. He also has to pay for the children's extracurricular activities."

'We Never Stopped Him From Seeing His Children'

Sujatha also dismissed allegations that Aarti had prevented Ravi Mohan from meeting their sons. She said Aarti had, in fact, approached the court last year to ensure the children could continue to have a relationship with their father.

"We have never said that he shouldn't see the children. In fact, Aarti herself filed a visitation petition last year because she wanted the children to have a relationship with their father. The biggest relief for us is that the court has now ordered regular meetings of the four of them. For the last two years, we had been trying our best to arrange meetings and resolve these issues. Now, the court has made that possible."

According to Sujatha, the children were only uncomfortable with the earlier arrangement because the meetings were supposed to take place in the presence of a healer.

"The children, however, were uncomfortable because the earlier meetings were to happen in the presence of a healer. That is why they were hesitant; not because we stopped them," Sujatha said, adding, "No mother wants to separate children from their father. Starting this month, I hope the family can finally begin to heal."

Ravi Mohan announced his separation from Aarti Ravi in September 2024 after 15 years of marriage. The couple got married in 2009.