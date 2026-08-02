Harshad Chopda Becomes <i>Lock Upp 2's</i> First Finalist As Shivangi Joshi Makes Emotional Sacrifice, Surprise Elimination Stuns Everyone

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 delivered an emotional rollercoaster, complete with heartfelt sacrifices, unexpected confessions, and a shocking elimination twist that left both the contestants and viewers stunned.

The episode began with a major task that would decide the season's first finalist. Contestants were asked to unanimously choose one person to move a step closer to the finale.

Right at the start, Shreya Kalra secured a special advantage in the game. Meanwhile, Yogesh made a surprising move by choosing to keep Rs 10 lakh for himself. Interestingly, he did not have to leave the show to claim the cash reward and continued his journey inside Lock Upp 2.

As the game progressed, Laila, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor and Akanksha Chamola voluntarily stepped out of the race, leaving only Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda inside the cell.

Harshad's Confession Leaves Shivangi In Tears

With the final decision resting between the two, Harshad made a confession that completely changed the mood inside the jail. He admitted that he had deliberately lost the previous challenge.

"I did lose that game," Harshad told Shivangi.

His revelation left Shivangi emotional as she struggled to understand why he had willingly given up an earlier opportunity. T

Shivangi then said that if winning Lock Upp 2 was truly written in her destiny, she would eventually lift the trophy. Both contestants initially insisted that the other deserved to stay and even offered to walk out of the cell themselves.

However, Harshad later stood by his decision to remain, explaining that he had not yet received a chance to play for himself. After Riteish Deshmukh asked them to make the final call, Shivangi chose to step out, officially making Harshad Chopda the first finalist of Lock Upp 2.

A Shocking Elimination

Just when it seemed the emotional drama had ended, the episode served up another surprise.

Riteish Deshmukh revealed that the advantage Shreya Kalra won came with immense power. She was given the authority to eliminate one contestant from the show.

After hearing appeals from the contestants, Shreya made her decision and chose to eliminate Shivangi Joshi. The announcement left everyone inside the jail visibly shocked.

Whether Shivangi has actually exited the competition or whether another twist awaits is something viewers will have to find out in the upcoming episode.

Lock Upp 2 streams every day except Friday at 8 pm on Netflix.