Ravi Mohan Joins Fans Watching <i>Jana Nayagan</i> In Theatre, Blows Whistle During Vijay's Entry Scene

Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan has finally hit the theatres across the world. The much-awaited film has drawn massive crowds, with fans turning cinema halls into celebration zones for the actor's big-screen return.

Amid the excitement, actor Ravi Mohan also joined the cinelovers at Chennai's Vetri Theatre to watch the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in his final silver screen outing.

In one of the videos going viral online, he was seen clapping, cheering, and blowing whistles during Vijay's grand entry scene.

The clip showed Ravi Mohan sitting in the last row of a theatre, enjoying Jana Nayagan alongside other moviegoers. Vijay's entry scene set off loud cheers and applause from Ravi, who was also seen whistling and celebrating with the crowd for Vijay's last film.

The actor's unfiltered reaction soon went viral, drawing praise from fans for his genuine fanboy moment.

Earlier in the day, Trisha Krishnan also arrived to watch Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan at a theatre in Chennai. She is rumoured to be dating the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

The duo has previously worked together in films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. They were last seen together in the 2023 release Leo. Following that, Trisha made a cameo appearance in Vijay's GOAT. Read the full story here.

More About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks a historic milestone as the first-ever theatrical release featuring a sitting Indian Chief Minister in the lead role. It serves as Vijay's final film appearance before he transitions completely into full-time politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Vijay stars as Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a fearless former police officer who takes guardianship of his late friend's traumatised daughter. He attempts to train her into becoming a soldier while facing off against a brutal extremist villain, who seeks to incite countrywide civil war and threaten the democratic fabric of India.

The film is produced by KVN Productions.