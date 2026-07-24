Johnny Depp Returns As Another Iconic Misfit In <i>Ebenezer</i> Trailer

Johnny Depp is getting ready to play another iconic character after memorable roles of Jack Sparrow, Edward Scissorhands, Willy Wonka and the Mad Hatter. The Hollywood star will now appear as Ebenezer Scrooge in the upcoming film Ebenezer.

The makers have released the film's first trailer, which gave audiences a glimpse of Depp's character from Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. The teaser also shows the line, “The name you know, the story you don't,” suggesting that the film will present a fresh version of the classic story instead of simply retelling the original story.

The trailer shows Johnny Depp's Ebenezer Scrooge haunted by the frightening Ghosts of Christmas, forcing him to face painful moments from his past. When he is not dealing with the spirits, Scrooge is seen misbehaving, spreading his anger and even throwing snowballs. At the end of the trailer, Scrooge says, “It's good to be back.”

Ebenezer is Johnny Depp's first major Hollywood film since concluding his legal battle with former wife Amber Heard. During the case, Depp and Heard accused each other of domestic abuse and also filed defamation claims.

Johnny Depp's Ebenezer Scrooge is joined by Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, who plays Bob Cratchit, Scrooge's business partner. The film also stars Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen in key roles.

Ebenezer is scheduled to release in theatres on November 13.