Viral: Kartik Aaryan And Johnny Depp's Selfie At Red Sea Film Festival 2025 Gets The Internet Talking

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan treated fans to a fun surprise – a selfie with Hollywood legend Johnny Depp. The duo met at the Red Sea Film Festival, which began in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 4. The prestigious film festival will be concluding on December 13.

In the picture, Kartik sports his signature playful grin, while Johnny keeps it cool with his iconic beanie, sunglasses and a cigar in hand. The casual vibe of the photo perfectly matches the light-hearted energy of the festival.

In his caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Pirates of the Red Sea JackSparrow x RoohBaba, @johnnydepp."

Jack Sparrow is Johnny Depp's famous character from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean series. Rooh Baba, on the other hand, is Kartik's quirky character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3.

Reacting to the post, Remo D'Souza shared a bunch of red heart emojis. Sophie Choudry added raising hands and heart-eyed smiley emojis. Actor Kunal Bakshi simply wrote, “Wowww.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is busy with multiple projects. He will next appear in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania. The project is set for a theatrical release on December 25.

The actor will also feature in Naagzilla, where he takes on an unexpected role as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag on a fantastical adventure. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Gautam Mehra, and produced jointly by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Kartik is also headlining Anurag Basu's romantic film, which is the third installment of Aashiqui. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actress Sreeleela.