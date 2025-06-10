<i>Housefull 5</i> Faces Plagiarism Allegations, Dancer Accuses Makers Of Copying His Signature Move In <i>Laal Pari</i> Song

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Content creator Sandip Brahamin accused Housefull 5 makers of copying his signature move in song Laal Pari. The song Laal Pari in Housefull 5 was choreographed by Remo D'Souza. Sandip Brahamin said his Instagram followers brought the alleged plagiarism to his notice.

Thriller comedy Housefull 5, which released on June 6, has been hit by allegations of plagiarism. A digital content creator and dancer named Sandip Brahamin has accused the makers of the film of copying his "signature hat move" in the song Laal Pari.

According to the song's YouTube video link, renowned film choreographer Remo D'Souza has choreographed Laal Pari.

While Sandip Brahamin's post is from May 3, his video went viral on social media after Housefull 5 released in theatres last week.

Sandip Brahamin, who has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, had shared a video on social media levelling allegations against the makers of the film last month.

In the reel, the dancer claimed that his Instagram fans brought this alleged plagiarism to his notice.

"I went to Instagram and YouTube and there is a movie called Housefull 5. It has a song called Laal Pari. They have copied my moves but they haven't mentioned my name, they haven't credited me. I don't know what's happening," he says in the video.

"My signature dance has been copied in Laal Pari Housefull 5. Please share and support thank you #reels #dance #housefull5 #laalpari #copy #dancemove #signaturemove #sandipbrahamin," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Despite allegations and poor reviews, Housefull 5 is doing great business. According to production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film has grossed over Rs 140 crore at the box office.

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, and Chunky Panday also round out the cast of the film.

Also read | Housefull 5 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Utterly Absurd