<i>Housefull 5</i> Has Been At The Theatres For 3 Weeks. What Is The Box Office Verdict?

When Housefull 5 hit theatres on June 6, it wasn't just the latest installment in a long-running comedy franchise; it was a litmus test for Akshay Kumar's box office credibility in 2025.

After a turbulent 2024 and a lukewarm start to 2025, expectations were sky-high for the fifth chapter in the Housefull series.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film brought back a familiar ensemble and, with it, a familiar formula: double entendres, over-the-top caricatures, chaotic subplots and slapstick humour that's become the franchise's signature.

Now, three weeks since release, the numbers are in and the verdict is out. Housefull 5 may have been critically panned, but at the box office, it's been a completely different story.

Week 1 Breakdown

Housefull 5 opened to a strong start, releasing in over 5,000 screens worldwide in two versions (5A and 5B). Curiosity around the alternate endings, a nostalgia-powered fan base and limited box office competition gave it the push it needed.

Housefull 5 became Akshay Kumar's fourth-biggest opener after Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi and Gold.

Here's the full Week 1 breakdown:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 24 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 31 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 32.5 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 13 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 11.25 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 8.5 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 7 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 127.25 crore (India nett)

This was the first Akshay Kumar-led film since Good Newwz to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within four days.

Week 2 Breakdown

Week 2 saw the expected post-weekend dip, but Housefull 5 held on reasonably well, especially considering the mixed-to-negative critical reception.

Day 8 (Friday): Rs 6 crore

Day 9 (Saturday): Rs 9.5 crore

Day 10 (Sunday): Rs 11 crore

Day 11 (Monday): Rs 3.75 crore

Day 12 (Tuesday): Rs 4.25 crore

Day 13 (Wednesday): Rs 3 crore

Week 2 Total: Rs 37.5 crore (approx)

Cumulative Total (2 weeks): Rs 164.75 crore

Internationally, the film was also performing well, with the worldwide gross collection crossing Rs 212 crore by Day 9, according to official figures from the makers.

Week 3 Breakdown

By the time Housefull 5 entered its third week, newer releases began to eat into its screen count. Audience fatigue set in and the film began showing sharper drops. Yet, it continued adding to its tally, albeit in smaller amounts.

While the exact daily figures for Week 3 are still being compiled, early estimates suggest a third-week addition of Rs 8-10 crore, pushing the film's domestic net total close to Rs 173-175 crore.

The Final Verdict

With a reported budget of Rs 225 crore, Housefull 5 faced a steep recovery path. However, with Rs 175 crore domestic nett, Rs 200 crore gross in India and Rs 220+ crore global gross collections, the film has firmly placed itself in commercial success territory.

Trade analysts believe the sale of digital, satellite and overseas rights will bridge the remaining gap, classifying the film somewhere between a "semi-hit" and a "clean hit".

So What Worked (And What Didn't)?

What undeniably worked in Housefull 5's favour was its box office pull, driven largely by Akshay Kumar's return to the comedy genre he's long been associated with and the enduring draw of the Housefull franchise.

Add to that, a massive global rollout with up to 21 shows per day in major multiplexes.

Another factor that helped was the curiosity-driven release of dual versions - 5A and 5B - which, despite negligible differences, created buzz.

But for all the footfall, what didn't work was almost everything else.

Critics and discerning viewers alike slammed the film for its crass humour, lazy writing, and its dated, objectifying portrayal of women.

Soundarya Sharma's character, in particular, stood out for all the wrong reasons - introduced in a hyper-sexualised manner and reduced to a walking, talking sight gag, she became emblematic of the film's larger issues.

The female cast overall had no agency, no arcs, and barely any lines. In terms of content, Housefull 5 failed to connect emotionally or intellectually, relying on tired tropes that felt more exhausting than entertaining.

The Bottom Line

Housefull 5 might not win any awards for writing, performances or innovation - in fact, many are still questioning how such storytelling still thrives in 2025. But its box office trajectory proves one uncomfortable truth: sexist, slapstick, regressive humour still sells in India, especially when packaged with nostalgia, stardom and scale.

So, is it a hit? Yes. Commercially. Is it a win for cinema? That's still very much up for debate.