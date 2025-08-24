<i>Hera Pheri</i> Director Priyadarshan To Retire After 100th Film: "I'm Getting Tired"

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is hinting at the final chapter of his celebrated career. The director, who is currently in Kochi shooting his big-budget Hindi film Haiwaan, revealed that he plans to retire from the industry after completing his 100th film. He also confirmed that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will make a special cameo appearance in Haiwaan.

Haiwaan brings together Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, with Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher also playing important characters.

The movie draws its core from Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam. Bankrolled by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the project is being mounted on a grand scale.

In a conversation with OnManorama from the Panampilly Nagar set, Priyadarshan shared that Mohanlal will be seen in a surprise role in Haiwaan. "His character will definitely be a surprise for the audience," he said.

The filmmaker added that his next directorial will once again feature the veteran Malayalam star, and this time in the lead, as it will mark his 100th film. He hinted at beginning work on the milestone project next year.

On the subject of sequels, Priyadarshan shared that he rarely revisits his earlier works. However, he confirmed that he will direct Hera Pheri 3 after persistent requests from producers.

"I don't usually revisit my original films with sequels - it's not my preferred style of working. But I will definitely make Hera Pheri 3, as the producers have been requesting it for a long time," he said.

"Once I complete these films, I hope to retire. I'm getting tired," he added with a smile.

Priyadarshan and Mohanlal worked together in Thiranottam (1978), where he played the protagonist and the former assisted director V. Ashok Kumar. Though the film was only released in 2005, it marked the beginning of a lifelong partnership. Their official collaboration as director and actor began with Poochakkoru Mookkuthi in 1984.

The ongoing Kochi schedule of Haiwaan has also stirred nostalgia. Priyadarshan pointed out that a major sequence is being shot at the same location where a key scene from Oppam was filmed nine years ago. After wrapping Kochi, the team will head to Vagamon, Ooty, and Mumbai for the remaining schedules.

