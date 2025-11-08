Mohanlal's Magnum Opus <i>Vrusshabha</i> To Release In Theatres On December 25

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's eagerly awaited magnum opus Vrusshabha will now hit screens on December 25 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

It may be recalled that the film was originally supposed to release on October 16 this year. It was, however, postponed to November 6 and now has been further postponed to December 25 this year.

Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal, who shared a video clip that gave a glimpse of an action sequence in the film, wrote, "Some stories are more than cinema, they're legacies. This Christmas, witness that legacy roar to life in #Vrusshabha. A film that celebrates emotion, grandeur, and destiny. Releasing worldwide on 25th December 2025."

The video clip further had statements that read, "A king's arrival is royal. The preparations must be grand. Prepare for the king Vrusshabha."

It may be recalled that Mohanlal's first-look poster from the film had triggered huge excitement when it was released to mark his birthday earlier this year. Mohanlal was seen as a fierce warrior in intricately detailed golden-brown armor with dragon-scale patterns. With long hair, a thick beard, and a white tilak, he made for an intimidating warrior king. His intense look was completed with traditional ornaments and a nose ring.

Mohanlal had then shared the look on social media, along with the caption, "This one is special — dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of VRUSSHABHA – a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time."

The superstar had revealed that dropping the first look of Vrusshabha on his birthday made it even more special.

"Unveiling this on my birthday makes it all the more meaningful – your love has always been my greatest strength. #Vrusshabha in cinemas on 16th October, 2025," he had said then. However, now, the makers seem to have pushed the release of the film to November 6.

The much-hyped drama has been penned and helmed by filmmaker Nanda Kishore. Presented by Connekkt Media in collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, Vrusshabha has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu.

Jointly backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek S Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta, the movie will reach audiences in five languages — Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

