Sobhita Dhulipala's Shout-Out To Aditya Dhar's <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "Inspiring"

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala praised Aditya Dhar's latest directorial Dhurandhar, calling it an "inspiring" and "supreme" film.

Sobhita, known for featuring in series such as Made in Heaven and The Night Manager, shared a note on her Instagram story on Saturday.

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, the film released in theatres on December 5 and has already crossed the mark of Rs 1000 crore with its worldwide box office collection.

The "Raman Raghav 2.0" actor also lauded Sara's performance in the film. '''Dhurandhar' Wow. Wow. Wow. Breathtaking. Mind-blowing. Inspiring. Unlike any other. Supreme. @adityadharfilms @ranveersingh. @saraarjun what talent what beauty," she wrote.

Produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.

The makers have also announced the second part of the film, which is set to release in theatres on March 19.

