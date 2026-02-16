<i>Tehran</i> TV Series Producer Dana Eden Found Dead In Athens Hotel Room In Suspected Suicide, Say Cops

Israeli producer Dana Eden, best known for her work on the espionage thriller Tehran, has been found dead at the age of 52 in a hotel room in Athens, Greece.

The incident occurred while the team was in the city for the filming of the show's fourth season. Reports from Reuters and Israeli broadcasters confirmed the news on Sunday.

Greek authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. No official cause has yet been confirmed.

According to AP, local police are treating the case as a potential suicide based on preliminary evidence and witness accounts. They have also reported that there was no suspicion of foul play.

Officers were alerted after Eden's brother failed to contact her despite repeated attempts.

Greek officials have begun collecting security camera footage and statements from hotel staff as part of the investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, and authorities have said inquiries remain ongoing.

Production Company Reacts

Donna and Shula Productions, the company behind Tehran, expressed their grief in a statement, saying, "This is a moment of great pain for the family, friends and colleagues. We ask that Dana's dignity and the privacy of her loved ones be respected."

The company also addressed online speculation about possible political motives, adding, "The production company wishes to clarify that the rumors of a criminal or nationally motivated death are false and unfounded."

Israel's Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar, in a social media post on X, said it was "with great sadness" that he had received the news of Eden's death, describing her as "one of the most prominent and influential producers in the Israeli television industry."

"Dana left a deep mark on Israeli creation and brought our story to international stages with pride, talent and courage," Zohar said.

Dana Eden was one of the creators of Tehran, alongside Moshe Zonder and Maor Kohn. The series has earned international recognition for its gripping portrayal of espionage and cyber warfare, and stars Hugh Laurie in its recently launched third season.

The show also features Niv Sultan in the lead role, alongside Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi. Season three includes appearances by Sasson Gabai, Phoenix Raei, and Bahar Pars.

Helplines

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health - 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com

TISS iCall - 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)