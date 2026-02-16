<i>'Tehran'</i> TV Series Producer Dana Eden Found Dead In Athens Hotel Room

TV producer Dana Eden, who co-created the hit Israeli spy thriller series "Tehran", has been found dead in a hotel room in central Athens, Greek police told AFP on Monday.

The body of the 52-year-old was found late Sunday in her hotel room near Syntagma Square, in the heart of the Greek capital, the force said.

"An autopsy has been ordered, the surveillance cameras have been reviewed, and everything seems to indicate it was a suicide," a police spokesperson said

Eden had arrived in Athens on February 4 for the shooting of the fourth season of the series, broadcast internationally on Apple TV.

The first three seasons of "Tehran", which focused on a Mossad agent working undercover in the Iranian capital, were filmed in Athens.

Shooting of the fourth season was delayed after the attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent bombardments of Gaza.

The series has become one of the most internationally sold Israeli productions and won the Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2021.

Eden worked closely with producer Shula Spiegel, and their joint company Donna and Shula Productions was the driving force behind "Tehran" and other series.

Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar posted on social media calling Eden "one of the most prominent and influential producers in the Israeli television industry".

