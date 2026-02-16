Chiranjeevi Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Shares Health Update With Fans

Veteran Telugu star Chiranjeevi has reassured fans about his health after sparking concern with a recent social media post showing him wearing an arm sling.

Taking to X, the actor clarified that he had undergone a minor medical procedure and was already on the path to recovery.

He wrote, "Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine. Grateful for all your love, concern and blessings."

Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling.



It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine.



My heartfelt thanks to Dr. Nithin, one of the finest arthroscopy surgeons, for his care… pic.twitter.com/txLNH2yNFQ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 16, 2026

Soon after the post went live, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Chiranjeevi Welcomes Ram Charan And Upasana's Twins

Recently, Chiranjeevi welcomed the twins of his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela.

Sharing photographs from the naming ceremony, he announced, "With boundless joy and divine grace. We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings, Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela."

He also shared the meanings of their names and wrote, "Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. 'Shiva' is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness. 'Ram' from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action. Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength. We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude."

With boundless joy and divine grace ✨🙏🏻



We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings ❤️



"𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒎 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂" & "𝑨𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂"



✨Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals.



“Shiva” is… pic.twitter.com/Z2L0177cCa — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 13, 2026

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their twins on January 31. The couple had earlier embraced parenthood in June 2023 with the birth of their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun To New Parents Ram Charan And Upasana After Welcoming Twins: "Double The Love, Double The Joy"