Allu Arjun To New Parents Ram Charan And Upasana After Welcoming Twins: "Double The Love, Double The Joy"

Allu Arjun has written a congratulatory message for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela as the couple welcomed twins - a baby boy and a baby girl.

Congratulating the happy couple for embracing parenthood for the second time, Allu Arjun shared on social media, "Congratulations to @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela on being wonderful parents once again. Immense joy and celebration all around.(sic)"

Talking about 'dada' Chiranjeevi, AA added, "The pride and happiness are radiating on @KChiruTweets garu's face and Chittika's as well. So happy to see them and the entire family's smiling faces."

"The little ones have brought in so much delight to the world with their entry. Double the love, double the joy, for a beautiful new beginning," the 'Pushpa' actor concluded the post.

For those who do not know, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are first cousins. AA's father, Allu Aravind, and Ram Charan's mother Surekha are siblings.

On Sunday, Ram Charan also expressed his delight at the latest additions to his family with a heartfelt note on social media. The RRR actor shared that he sees the women in his life as his greatest strength.

"Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength," he wrote.

"I'm very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment," the 'Magadheera' actor went on to add.

Ram Charan married Upasana Konidela in a traditional ceremony back in June 2012.

These two had known one another for a long time before finally getting engaged in December 2011 with their family's approval.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter, Klin Kaara, in June 2023.

