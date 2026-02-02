Arun Govil Rejects Comparisons Between Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i> And Prabhas's <i>Adipurush</i>

Arun Govil, known for portraying Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, is set to make his return to the epic as King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming two-part film. In Ramayana, the actor will play the father of Lord Ram, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. With the first look of the film already out, fans are already comparing Ranbir's role to Arun's iconic performance in the 1980s TV series.

What Arun Govil Said About The Comparison

Arun attended the FWICE and Cine Artiste Welfare Trust event, where he told PTI, "Comparisons are always made when a standard is set, and no one should feel bad that I'm being compared. I believe that in order to play the role of God, you should look like that. The look is very important. When people see you, they should see God in you and think, ‘God can be like that'."

The actor also dismissed any comparisons between Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and the 2022 film Adipurush. “There is a lot of difference between Ramayana and Adipurush ,” he added.

Arun Govil shared his positive experience working on the film. "I finished work on the film long back. The experiences from that film, and with that unit, are good for me,” he concluded.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana features KGF star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman. The film's technical crew also has some big names on board, such as Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman and Mad Max: Fury Road fame stunt director Guy Norris, along with Terry Notary, known for Avengers.

Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first part is set to release during Diwali 2026, with part two following in Diwali 2027.

