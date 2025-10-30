Sadhguru On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In <i>Ramayana</i>: "Better Transform Yourself"

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Ramayana has been one of the most-awaited projects in Indian cinema. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the magnum opus features Ranbir in the role of Lord Ram and is being produced by Namit Malhotra.

What's Happening

Recently, Namit Malhotra joined spiritual leader Sadhguru for a conversation where they discussed the immense responsibility that comes with portraying a revered mythological figure on screen.

During the interaction, Sadhguru acknowledged that Ranbir faces "unrealistic expectations" from the audience, given the sacred stature of the character.

The spiritual leader, however, also noted that such a role offers an actor a chance for personal growth.

Sadhguru said, "If they have sense, they should become (a little like Maryada Purshottam). It's an opportunity that you get to play the role of Rama, so you'd better transform yourself. When will you do it in your life? At the same time, there will be a certain unrealistic expectation."

Drawing a comparison with Telugu cinema legend NT Rama Rao, who became deeply associated with mythological portrayals, Sadhguru shared, "There was NT Rama Rao in Telugu films, who people worshipped as Krishna because he played him in some 15-16 movies. They put huge cutouts of him playing the flute, and he won the election outright. At one time, it was absolutely so. To some extent, it is still there."

Sadhguru's Advice To Ranbir Kapoor

Offering direct advice to Ranbir, Sadhguru said, "If you act like Rama in a movie, I expect you to have some gentleness. But it's unfair to the actor because, after all, it's a profession. He's just acting. Hope acting like Rama brings some elements of him into the actor, which will be wonderful for him but it's an unrealistic expectation."

Ranbir Kapoor has faced scrutiny and mixed reactions since the announcement of Ramayana, with some questioning his suitability for the role of Lord Ram based on his past interviews.

Sadhguru addressed this criticism, defending the actor's professionalism. "It is not a fair judgment because he acted in some way (in the past). Tomorrow, in another movie, he may act as Ravana. That is a professional actor. But at the same time, your movie runs because of people, not because of actors or directors. So, their expectations cannot be completely brushed aside. It's a very onerous expectation, but I think the actor and director making Ramayana should imbibe a bit of Ram's quality," he said.

About Ramayana

Touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made, Ramayana is reportedly being produced on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore. The ambitious two-part saga features a star-studded ensemble including Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, and Ravi Dubey.

Veteran actor Arun Govil, who famously played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, will appear as King Dasharatha in the film. Sai Pallavi stars as Sita, while Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman.

The first part of Ramayana is expected to hit theatres on Diwali 2026.