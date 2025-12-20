<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh's Film Is Highest Grosser Of His Career, To Cross Rs 500 Crore Mark

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues its impressive run at the box office as it entered its third Friday with strong momentum intact.

What's Happening

According to early estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 22.5 crore on Day 15, pushing its net India total to Rs 483 crore.

With collections holding steady, the film is now expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark domestically as early as Day 16.

The film's performance overseas remains equally robust.

As per early figures, Dhurandhar's worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 710.5 crore, underlining its status as one of the biggest Hindi box office successes of the year.

On Friday, the film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 35.95%. Morning shows began on a modest note at 16.68%, but footfalls improved significantly as the day progressed.

Afternoon shows recorded 33.96% occupancy, which climbed to 42.86% in the evening and peaked at 50.28% during night shows.

Region-wise, Delhi-NCR led with 1,203 shows, posting an occupancy of 36.25%, while Mumbai followed with 927 shows and a similar average occupancy of around 36%.

Background

With these numbers, Dhurandhar has officially become the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh's career, delivering a major commercial high after a phase of relatively modest box office performers.

The film is currently the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, behind Chhaava, led by Vicky Kaushal.

Given its sustained domestic hold and strong overseas collections, Dhurandhar is also expected to surpass Chhaava's lifetime worldwide total of Rs 807.91 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

The film has already crossed several major milestones, including overtaking the global collections of 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Gadar 2, led by Sunny Deol.

However, Dhurandhar still trails behind Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, which amassed Rs 553.87 crore in India, and last year's biggest Hindi hit Stree 2, which collected Rs 597.99 crore domestically.

That said, the absence of major Hindi releases in the coming weeks is expected to work in Dhurandhar's favour. The next significant Bollywood release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, led by Kartik Aaryan, is slated for Christmas.

The film's immediate competition comes from Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, which released across India in multiple premium formats and languages.

The Hollywood tentpole opened strongly with around Rs 20 crore on its first day, making the coming weekend crucial in determining Dhurandhar's third-week hold.

Set in Pakistan, the gangster drama has been conceived as a two-part franchise, with the second instalment scheduled for an Eid 2026 release. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.