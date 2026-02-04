Priyanka Chopra's One Condition Before Joining SS Rajamouli's <i>Varanasi</i>

Priyanka Chopra is set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. Before officially joining the project, Priyanka made a special request to the director, revealing that she wanted a dance sequence for her character in the film.

What Priyanka Chopra Said

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Priyanka said, "So, I haven't done an Indian film in, like, six years. When he called me, and he was like, 'Oh, you know, this female character's really cool, and you have to do it and whatever.' I was like, 'I have one request, will you make me dance? Please, because I haven't danced for so long. Whoa, I should not have asked, because we be dancing. Oh my gosh, there's a lot. And poor Mahesh was like, 'It's because of you. Because of you, I have to do it too'."

Sharing his experience of filming those dance sequences, Mahesh Babu said, "It's sensational. And I think one song we've already shot for, and it just keeps playing in our minds. And [Priyanka] keeps singing it all the time. And that song was because she wanted to dance. And he made her dance."

In November last year, the makers unveiled the film's official title at the Globetrotter event held in Hyderabad. The Varanasi teaser opens with a breathtaking aerial shot of the ancient city. The scene then cuts to a dramatic and intense sequence showing a massive asteroid hurtling towards Earth. The teaser ends with a powerful image of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, riding a bull and wielding a trishul.

Varanasi features Priyanka in an action-packed role as Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray the antagonist. The fantasy drama is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.

Also Read: Varanasi Makers Officially Announce Release Date Of SS Rajamouli Film, See New Poster