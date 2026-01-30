<i>Varanasi</i> Makers Officially Announce Release Date Of SS Rajamouli Film, See New Poster

Another day, another update of SS Rajamouli's film Varanasi starring Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu.

What's Happening

SS Rajamouli recently shared a new poster of the film, officially announcing the release date.

The film is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.

The caption read, "April 7th, 2027... #VARANASI."

Background

Priyanka Chopra made a comeback to Indian cinema after a long hiatus with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. She will be seen playing the role of Mandakini in the film.

The official title of the film was unveiled at the Globetrotter event held in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025.

Although the first visuals of the film were initially shown only to audiences present at the Hyderabad event, the makers released the glimpse globally today.

Mahesh Babu shared his reaction, writing, "Taking in every bit of the love and energy... Here's our #Varanasi to the world. Thank you to my fans, the media, and everyone who travelled from afar and showered the team with so much affection... See you all again very soon..."

Priyanka Chopra echoed the sentiment and wrote, "Just a glimpse... yet so much more. #Varanasi. Thank you for all the love towards our movie and towards us. With gratitude."

The teaser opened with a sweeping drone shot of Varanasi, one of India's oldest cities, believed to date back to 521 CE.

The visuals then shift to a dramatic sequence showing the asteroid Sambhavi hitting the Earth, with shots spanning Antarctica, Africa and other locations, including the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

The teaser concludes with a striking image of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, riding a bull and holding a trishul.