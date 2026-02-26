3 Women Caught On Camera Stealing Undergarments Worth Rs 10,000 From Varanasi Store

A shocking case of theft has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where three women allegedly stole undergarments worth Rs 10,000 from a clothing store in broad daylight. The incident, captured on the shop's CCTV cameras, has since gone viral online. The incident reportedly took place at a store in the Lahurabir area on February 24 around 7 pm when the women entered the store pretending to shop for clothes.

However, CCTV footage shows two of them picking up bras from a corner section and slipping them into their bags. One woman is seen engaging the sales assistant in conversation, allegedly to distract the staff, while the others conceal the items when the employee steps away. The trio then exits the store.

The theft came to light after the shopkeeper conducted a stock check and reviewed the CCTV footage.

Watch the video here:

Utterly Shameful! 😡

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, three women visited a clothing showroom. Two of them were caught stealing undergarments. CCTV footage identified the third woman as Sunita Soni, president of the Women Traders Association, Varanasi.

Sunita's defense? She claimed,… pic.twitter.com/ZVuA3Y566y — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) February 26, 2026

Several users on the internet have claimed that one of the women is the president of Mahila Vyapar Mandal.

Following the video's circulation on social media, many users criticised the women and condemned the alleged act of shoplifting. The incident has raised concerns among traders in Varanasi, who are calling for stricter security measures to prevent similar cases. One user wrote, "This is the height of shamelessness."

Another commented, "Inflation has risen to such an extent that even undergarments are getting stolen."

"In similar high-profile cases involving affluent figures, police have noted the behavior was more of a ‘habit' or ‘thrill' rather than for monetary gain," said a third.

Police said an FIR has been registered under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by the shop owner. Further legal action will be taken after the investigation is completed.