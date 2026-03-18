Ahead Of <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Release, R Madhavan Posts Video Of Chennai Labourer's Son Clearing UPSC

R Madhavan is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Aditya Dhar directorial is set to hit theatres on March 19, with paid previews available from today, March 18. Recently, the actor shared a video on social media highlighting the success story of a young UPSC aspirant who cleared the civil services examination on his first attempt.

About The Video

The video features Subramania Bharathi, the son of a daily wage labourer, who cracked the UPSC examination with the support of the Tamil Nadu government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Speaking to ANI, Subramania described his achievement as an extraordinary journey and said he chose civil services to work at the grassroots level and serve society.

He credited the government scheme and coaching support for helping him clear the examination in his first attempt. Subramania said, "I started this journey when I was just 18 years old, without any guidance. My mother and father were my first inspiration, and they motivated me to serve my nation in the best way possible."

His father, Mariappan, also spoke about their family's background and expressed pride in his son's achievement. Emphasising the importance of hard work and institutional support, he said, "We come from a poor background. I work as a daily wage labourer in a brick manufacturing unit. I learned about my son's wish to become an IAS officer. Despite our financial struggles, my son studied hard and prepared well for the exam. He dedicatedly studied, and the state government scheme, Naan Mudhalvan, helped him clear the UPSC exam."

Watch the video here:

About R Madhavan-Starrer Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is a spy action thriller that continues the story from the first film. It centres on high-stakes missions, undercover operations and a central character confronting new threats.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

In addition to Ranveer Singh, the film stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The project is jointly produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.



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