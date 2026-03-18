Speeding Truck Loses Control On Varanasi-Rewa Highway, Causing Mayhem: Video

A tragic road accident in Mirzapur district has come to light after a disturbing video surfaced online, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving on highways. The incident occurred on the Bastara flyover along the Varanasi-Rewa Highway near Bastara village, under the jurisdiction of the Lalganj police station.

According to reports, a speeding trolley lost control while passing over the flyover, leading to a catastrophic crash. A CCTV footage shows the heavy vehicle swerving uncontrollably across the road, moving erratically before colliding with a motorcycle riding along the side. The impact was severe, with the bike getting trapped beneath the trolley and dragged for a few metres. Even after the collision, the trolley failed to halt, crossing the divider and eventually crashing into the flyover wall.

Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh - A horrific road accident captured on CCTV footage in Mirzapur district claimed the lives of two people on the spot after a speeding trailer truck suddenly lost control, swerving violently across the road like a snake before running over its victims pic.twitter.com/fJaq0bqipN — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) March 18, 2026

Reports also claim that the accident claimed the lives of a woman, and her 12-year-old daughter, who were riding pillion on the motorcycle. The rider sustained critical injuries. The trolley driver was also injured in the incident. Both are currently undergoing treatment at a trauma centre in Mirzapur.

Also Read: Hybrid The New Diesel For Renault? Duster Demand Tells A Story

Reports suggest that the victims were residents of Ghazipur district, and were travelling with his family towards Madhya Pradesh for work when the accident took place last Saturday. The shocking nature of the incident has sparked widespread concern in the region, with locals calling for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and better monitoring of heavy vehicles on highways.

Also Read: Booked 2026 Renault Duster? 7 Genuine Accessories Worth Buying From Day One

The viral video of the crash serves as a grim reminder of how quickly road conditions can turn fatal, especially when high speeds and loss of vehicle control are involved.

How To Stay Safe On Highways

While such accidents are often unpredictable, there are a few precautions that can reduce risk. Riders should maintain a safe distance from heavy vehicles, especially trucks and trolleys, as they have larger blind spots and longer braking distances. Avoid riding alongside such vehicles for extended periods, and always wear proper safety gear, including helmets. Staying alert, maintaining moderate speeds, and anticipating sudden movements from other vehicles can significantly improve road safety.