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Booked 2026 Renault Duster? 7 Genuine Accessories Worth Buying From Day One

The Renault Duster will get the option of a long list of accessories covering interior, exterior and convenience-based upgrades. Here's a list.

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Booked 2026 Renault Duster? 7 Genuine Accessories Worth Buying From Day One
Renault Duster
  • Renault India launched the 2026 Duster SUV at Rs 10.49 lakh ex-showroom price
  • A full list of genuine accessories is available for exterior, interior, and utility upgrades
  • Key accessories include bonnet protector, mud flaps, floor mats, sun blinds, and dash cam
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Renault India opened pre-bookings for the 2026 Duster SUV earlier at Rs 21,000, and now the brand has launched the SUV at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With it, the brand has also revealed the full list of accessories. Buyers who want to personalise their new companion can opt for genuine accessories that boost style, protection, and utility right from handover. These add-ons align perfectly with the Duster's adventure ethos, covering exterior enhancements, interior comforts, and practical storage solutions.

Full List Of Accessories

2026 Renault Duster: Genuine Accessories List
ExteriorInteriorConvenienceOthers
  • Bonnet scoops
  • Bonnet moulding
  • Grille inserts
  • Headlamp garnish
  • Bumper garnish (Front / rear)
  • Air intake garnish
  • Bumper corner protector
  • ORVM garnish
  • Door scuttle garnish
  • Door handle garnish
  • Chin guard
  • Fog lamp
  • Window frame kit
  • Wind deflector
  • Front parking sensor
  • Body side cladding insert
  • Body decal
  • Alloy wheel inserts
  • Valve cap
  • Mud flaps
  • Side step
  • Tail lamp garnish
  • Tailgate garnish
  • Rear bumper guard
  • Car cover
  • Sports pedals (MT / AT)
  • Moulded floor mat
  • 3D floor mat
  • Printed floor mat
  • Fabric floor mat
  • Rubber floor mat
  • Seat covers
  • Steering wheel cover
  • Boot liner
  • 3D boot mat
  • Fabric boot mat
  • Illuminated scuff plate
  • Interior lighting kit
  • Ambient light
  • Roof lamp garnish
  • Tablet holder
  • Headrest base mount
  • Wireless charger
  • Smartphone holder
  • Multifunction cup holder
  • Screen guard
  • Coat hanger
  • Cushion pillows
  • Memory foam cushion
  • Neck rest
  • Seat belt pad
  • Rear entry sill plate
  • Sun blind
  • Elevated luggage board
  • Roof box
  • Vacuum cleaner
  • Accessories connector
  • Wheel lock
  • Dashcam
  • Air purifier
  • Car inverter
  • Gel freshner
  • Child seat
  • Fog lamp installation kit
  • License plate holder
  • Ownership folder
  • Puddle lamp
  • Underbody light
  • Paper freshner
  • Tissue box

Exterior Protection Essentials

A wide bonnet protector shields the front from stones and debris on rough roads, preserving the SUV's bold fascia. Mud flaps prevent splashes from dirtying body panels during monsoons or off-road jaunts. Brushed garnishes for headlamps, door sills, and air intakes add a premium metallic sheen while guarding against scratches.

Also Read: Renault Duster Is Cheaper Than Rivals: 5 Other Things In Its Favour

Interior Comfort Upgrades

Floor mats offer a custom fit, trapping dust and water to keep the cabin pristine amid India's varied terrains. Sun blinds for rear windows cut glare and heat, ensuring family trips stay pleasant year-round. A boot liner with Easy Flex design protects the cargo area from spills and wear during grocery runs or gear hauls.

Also Read: Tata Sierra Bags 5-Star Safety Rating At Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Utility Boosters

Side steps ease entry for all passengers, especially in the rear, making the high-riding Duster more accessible. Along with it, the consumers can get a dash cam as an accessory that can help improve security.

These seven genuine accessories, including bonnet protector, mud flaps, garnishes, floor mats, sun blinds, side steps, and dash cam, prioritise top utility picks forming a balance for new owners. As hybrid variants arrive by Diwali 2026, early adopters gain a head start on customisation.

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