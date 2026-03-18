Booked 2026 Renault Duster? 7 Genuine Accessories Worth Buying From Day One

- Renault India launched the 2026 Duster SUV at Rs 10.49 lakh ex-showroom price
- A full list of genuine accessories is available for exterior, interior, and utility upgrades
- Key accessories include bonnet protector, mud flaps, floor mats, sun blinds, and dash cam
Renault India opened pre-bookings for the 2026 Duster SUV earlier at Rs 21,000, and now the brand has launched the SUV at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With it, the brand has also revealed the full list of accessories. Buyers who want to personalise their new companion can opt for genuine accessories that boost style, protection, and utility right from handover. These add-ons align perfectly with the Duster's adventure ethos, covering exterior enhancements, interior comforts, and practical storage solutions.
Full List Of Accessories
|Exterior
|Interior
|Convenience
|Others
Exterior Protection Essentials
A wide bonnet protector shields the front from stones and debris on rough roads, preserving the SUV's bold fascia. Mud flaps prevent splashes from dirtying body panels during monsoons or off-road jaunts. Brushed garnishes for headlamps, door sills, and air intakes add a premium metallic sheen while guarding against scratches.
Also Read: Renault Duster Is Cheaper Than Rivals: 5 Other Things In Its Favour
Interior Comfort Upgrades
Floor mats offer a custom fit, trapping dust and water to keep the cabin pristine amid India's varied terrains. Sun blinds for rear windows cut glare and heat, ensuring family trips stay pleasant year-round. A boot liner with Easy Flex design protects the cargo area from spills and wear during grocery runs or gear hauls.
Also Read: Tata Sierra Bags 5-Star Safety Rating At Bharat NCAP Crash Test
Utility Boosters
Side steps ease entry for all passengers, especially in the rear, making the high-riding Duster more accessible. Along with it, the consumers can get a dash cam as an accessory that can help improve security.
These seven genuine accessories, including bonnet protector, mud flaps, garnishes, floor mats, sun blinds, side steps, and dash cam, prioritise top utility picks forming a balance for new owners. As hybrid variants arrive by Diwali 2026, early adopters gain a head start on customisation.
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