Booked 2026 Renault Duster? 7 Genuine Accessories Worth Buying From Day One

Renault India opened pre-bookings for the 2026 Duster SUV earlier at Rs 21,000, and now the brand has launched the SUV at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With it, the brand has also revealed the full list of accessories. Buyers who want to personalise their new companion can opt for genuine accessories that boost style, protection, and utility right from handover. These add-ons align perfectly with the Duster's adventure ethos, covering exterior enhancements, interior comforts, and practical storage solutions.

Full List Of Accessories

2026 Renault Duster: Genuine Accessories List Exterior Interior Convenience Others Bonnet scoops

Bonnet moulding

Grille inserts

Headlamp garnish

Bumper garnish (Front / rear)

Air intake garnish

Bumper corner protector

ORVM garnish

Door scuttle garnish

Door handle garnish

Chin guard

Fog lamp

Window frame kit

Wind deflector

Front parking sensor

Body side cladding insert

Body decal

Alloy wheel inserts

Valve cap

Mud flaps

Side step

Tail lamp garnish

Tailgate garnish

Rear bumper guard

Car cover Sports pedals (MT / AT)

Moulded floor mat

3D floor mat

Printed floor mat

Fabric floor mat

Rubber floor mat

Seat covers

Steering wheel cover

Boot liner

3D boot mat

Fabric boot mat

Illuminated scuff plate

Interior lighting kit

Ambient light

Roof lamp garnish Tablet holder

Headrest base mount

Wireless charger

Smartphone holder

Multifunction cup holder

Screen guard

Coat hanger

Cushion pillows

Memory foam cushion

Neck rest

Seat belt pad

Rear entry sill plate

Sun blind

Elevated luggage board

Roof box

Vacuum cleaner Accessories connector

Wheel lock

Dashcam

Air purifier

Car inverter

Gel freshner

Child seat

Fog lamp installation kit

License plate holder

Ownership folder

Puddle lamp

Underbody light

Paper freshner

Tissue box

Exterior Protection Essentials

A wide bonnet protector shields the front from stones and debris on rough roads, preserving the SUV's bold fascia. Mud flaps prevent splashes from dirtying body panels during monsoons or off-road jaunts. Brushed garnishes for headlamps, door sills, and air intakes add a premium metallic sheen while guarding against scratches.

Also Read: Renault Duster Is Cheaper Than Rivals: 5 Other Things In Its Favour

Interior Comfort Upgrades

Floor mats offer a custom fit, trapping dust and water to keep the cabin pristine amid India's varied terrains. Sun blinds for rear windows cut glare and heat, ensuring family trips stay pleasant year-round. A boot liner with Easy Flex design protects the cargo area from spills and wear during grocery runs or gear hauls.

Also Read: Tata Sierra Bags 5-Star Safety Rating At Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Utility Boosters

Side steps ease entry for all passengers, especially in the rear, making the high-riding Duster more accessible. Along with it, the consumers can get a dash cam as an accessory that can help improve security.

These seven genuine accessories, including bonnet protector, mud flaps, garnishes, floor mats, sun blinds, side steps, and dash cam, prioritise top utility picks forming a balance for new owners. As hybrid variants arrive by Diwali 2026, early adopters gain a head start on customisation.