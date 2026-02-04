<i>Dhurandhar</i> Sells 1.3 Crore Tickets On BookMyShow, Becomes Highest-Selling Hindi Film Ever

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is creating new records every day. The spy action film, which released in cinema halls on December 5, 2025, has sold over 1.3 crore (13 million) tickets on BookMyShow to become the highest-selling Hindi film on the online platform.



The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, shows no signs of slowing down in its dream run in theatres even after two months of its release and its OTT premiere on Netflix on January 30.

Dhurandhar chronicles the adventures of an Indian spy named Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) who goes deep undercover as Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan's Lyari, a town in Karachi infamous for gang wars, that feeds the terrorist network in the country.



Dhurandhar, which has crossed Rs 1,300 crore in worldwide box office collections, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Sara Arjun.



In a statement, Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said that Dhurandhar has now cemented its place as a historic theatrical milestone.



"Dhurandhar has surpassed an unprecedented 13 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, emerging as the highest-selling Hindi film on the platform.



"Dhurandhar also achieved a significant breadth of demand across markets including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Nagpur and Chandigarh reflecting consistent nationwide momentum," Ashish Saksena said in the statement.



Beyond the numbers, Dhurandhar has evolved into a genuine pop-culture moment, from its dialogues and standout action sequences to its music travelling well beyond the screen, he added.



"The film has also sparked strong word-of-mouth around its performances, with Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar's work drawing widespread appreciation and adding depth to the overall cinematic experience.



"As the industry builds towards a robust slate of marquee releases, these moments reaffirm the enduring relevance of theatrical releases and their ability to create shared cultural milestones that capture the nation's imagination."



According to trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has overtaken Chhaava, which sold 1.25 crore tickets on the platform, followed by Jawan (1.24 crore tickets) and Stree 2 (1.11 crore tickets). Pushpa 2: The Rule has sold the highest number of tickets in films across languages, with nearly 2 crore tickets.

The sequel of Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated to be released in theatres on March 19, 2026. The makers of the film dropped the much-awaited teaser of Dhurandhar 2 on Tuesday, but were blasted by a section of social media users who claimed that the first glimpse of the upcoming movie was exactly the same as the post-credits scene of Dhurandhar.



Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Was Released 2 Months Ago. What Exactly Was The Wait All About?