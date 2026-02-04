Parmeet Sethi On Being A "Bad Father" After Archana Puran Singh's First Pregnancy: "Used To Meet Aaryamann In Guest Appearances"

Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh gained massive popularity over the last year with their YouTube channel. Currently, the couple, who have been married for 34 years, go on dates to discuss life after marriage. In the latest episode of this new series, Archana Puran Singh opened up about feeling alone during first pregnancy and Parmeet Sethi being an "absent father" initially.

Archana Puran Singh spoke at length about how Parmeet was not very supportive during her first pregnancy, and it might have been due to a "lack of knowledge". She added that Parmeet did not want children initially, either.

Parmeet Sethi spoke about how he realised that having children changes one's life completely.

Parmeet shared, "I was a bad father. I was an absent father. I used to meet Aaryamann in guest appearances because I was shooting. But when I saw you were pregnant for the second time, I realised that Aaryamann's attention would be shifted to someone else. That's when I decided to take him under my wing. That's when I started spending time with him, playing with him. I became his father in the true sense."

Archana added that it was her mother and she who raised their firstborn, Aaryamann. "Just like you were not aware of what I was going through during my pregnancy, you didn't pay attention to what a woman goes through after the baby is born. I was very weak at that time, and it took a lot of strength to recover, and you were missing. I used to wake up six times at night to check on and feed the baby. I kept thinking, why isn't Bittu (Parmeet) sharing my load? Then you convinced me, 'What can I do? I can't feed the baby.'"

"At least for the first three years of Aaryamann's life, I didn't help you at all. I only changed his nappy a couple of times. I am admitting it," concluded Parmeet Sethi.

When Parmeet Felt Archana Was Out Of His League

At the time, Archana had already found fame after her 1987 film Jalwa, and Parmeet admitted that he felt she was completely out of his league. "You were hot and happening then. I came from a middle-class family, and you had just done Jalwa. I didn't think someone like you would ever say yes to me," he shared.

Archana fondly recalled how Parmeet would bring her three red roses and say, "I love you" while pointing to each one. Laughing about it now, Parmeet revealed that he would often borrow money from Archana to buy those roses. "When he started doing it regularly and kept borrowing from me, I told him to stop buying roses," Archana said, remembering how Parmeet jokingly wondered if that meant their love would also stop.

The couple went on to marry in 1992 and are now parents to two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi.

