Parmeet Sethi Recalls Thinking He Was Better Than Suniel Shetty In Acting: "I Was That Overconfident"

Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh's vlogs enjoy massive popularity, and with each one, new anecdotes emerge about their lives in showbiz and their family. The latest revelation came when Parmeet Sethi revealed that he attended the same acting school as Suniel Shetty.

In the newest clip, Parmeet Sethi recalls his initial plan to set up an export factory in Bengaluru after receiving two solid orders.

However, the orders fell through, plunging him into depression, though Archana Puran Singh never gave up on him.

Revisiting a particular incident, Parmeet Sethi recounted how he once saw a producer approach Archana for a film. She refused to begin filming unless the cheque cleared-a stance that impressed him so much he decided to become an actor too.

Soon afterwards, Parmeet joined Roshan Taneja's acting classes, despite Archana telling him she did not want a "struggler as a boyfriend."

Parmeet Sethi added, "Mujhe laga Suniel se toh main better hoon... (I thought I was better than Suniel. I knew how to act. So I even left the three-month acting class midway-I was that overconfident. But today, when I watch my old series, I feel so embarrassed.)"

Parmeet Sethi On Waiting For The Right Opportunities

Parmeet Sethi also explained his hesitation to take work that did not align with his long-term goals. He pointed out that he was seven years younger than Archana and still trying to establish himself in the industry.

"At that time, my point of view was that your career had already played out, but mine was still forming. I felt that if I took one misstep, I would be completely out of the industry," Parmeet said. "I was trying to become a hero for the longest time."

When Archana countered that she too had wanted to be a heroine, Parmeet explained: "But you were seven years older than me and ahead of me in your career."

Despite the tension and differing perspectives, the couple navigated those years together. Archana and Parmeet married in 1992 and are now parents to two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi.

