Aditya Dhar, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt And Other Stars Attend <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Screening In Mumbai

Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened to positive reviews as it hit cinemas on March 19, and the buzz around the film was clearly visible at a star-studded screening held in Mumbai.

A special screening had already taken place the previous night in the presence of Arjun Rampal, while another exclusive show on release day saw several prominent names from the film industry in attendance.

Among those spotted were Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam, Sara Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt.

Videos circulating online show Sanjay Dutt making a stylish arrival. The actor, who plays SP Chaudhary Aslam in the film, was also seen interacting with Yami Gautam at the venue.

Yami Gautam was accompanied by Aditya Dhar and Sara Arjun. Their presence together drew attention, especially given the film's strong reception.

Arjun Rampal also made an appearance, greeting the paparazzi as he arrived.

Additionally, Ayesha Khan, who featured in the song Shararat in the first instalment, was also spotted at the event.

Meanwhile, celebrities including Preity Zinta and Celina Jaitly attended a special screening of Dhurandhar 2 last night in Mumbai. Later, the two took to their Instagram handles to share their thoughts on the movie.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres on March 19, with paid previews beginning on March 18.

The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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