Watch: <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Paid Previews Turn Chaotic At Noida's DLF Mall As Shows Stop Midway

An exciting paid preview of Dhurandhar: The Revenge spiraled into chaos at PVR Superplex, Mall of India, Noida, on March 18.

The screening of the Aditya Dhar directorial was abruptly stopped mid-way due to a reported technical glitch, leaving audiences stranded after the first half with no clarity on whether the film would resume.

According to Hindustan Times, the disruption reportedly began during the 5.45 pm show, when the interval was extended indefinitely. Viewers were informed of a "technical glitch", but no clear timeline was provided on when the film would resume.

As hours passed without resolution, screenings were eventually cancelled altogether, despite many viewers having already watched the first half of the film.

A viral video circulating online shows disgruntled audiences waiting inside the premises, unsure of what would happen next. For many, the disappointment stemmed from being unable to complete the film after investing time and money into the paid preview.

One user shared their ordeal on Instagram, writing, "Dhurandhar 2 shows in PVR are cancelled in Noida. I was very excited for the movie, booked the paid preview, but as I went there I was informed all the shows are cancelled. No surety of refund as of now! PVR informed us after 30 minutes of reaching there that the shows are trending. If they had informed us earlier, we would have not gone there. Waste of money."

Protests Escalate, Police Intervene

As tempers flared, the situation escalated into protests, prompting police intervention at the venue. Several attendees alleged mismanagement and a lack of communication from theatre authorities.

Another user, who shared a video from the spot, wrote, "Police is not letting us in. Apparently, the first half came and the second half did not. The police are not letting us enter the theatre. No surety of refund as well."

While a staff member reportedly stated that refunds were being processed, there was no immediate clarity for many affected viewers. The issue is believed to have stemmed from problems with content delivery, though no official detailed explanation was issued at the time.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres on March 19, with paid previews beginning on March 18.

The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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