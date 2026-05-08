<i>Bandar</i> Teaser: Bobby Deol Plays A Troubled Rockstar In Anurag Kashyap's Film

After keeping fans waiting for a while, the makers of Bandar finally dropped the teaser of the film on Thursday. The one-and-a-half-minute video introduces Bobby Deol in a completely new avatar.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jitendra Joshi, and Nagesh Bhonsle.



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The teaser opens with Bobby Deol playing Sameer Mehra, a once-famous rockstar who still enjoys attention everywhere he goes. Dressed in flashy outfits, glittery sunglasses, and carrying a guitar, Sameer is seen performing at parties while fans record him on their phones.

The teaser keeps things light at first, showing him casually meeting women through a dating app. In one scene, when a match asks him why he is even on a dating app, Sameer admits that he sometimes feels like a “terrible and creepy person.” He also says that he mostly swipes right based on pictures.

Things quickly get messy when Sameer lands in legal trouble after a woman accuses him of sexual assault. He strongly denies the allegation and says the woman is trying to frame him. The teaser then shifts focus to Sanya Malhotra's character, who plays Sameer's sister and seems determined to help him get out of trouble with the support of a lawyer.

One thing that stands out in the teaser is Bobby's full disco-era look, especially with the recreated version of the classic song Come On Baby Dil Kisko Degi playing in the background. Fans also get quick glimpses of the supporting cast, hinting that the story has a lot more going on beneath the surface.

Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the duo behind Paatal Lok and Kohrra, the film is produced by Saffron Magicworks and presented by Zee Studios. After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, Bandar is now set to hit theatres on June 5.