Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 'A Decade' With Husband Anand Ahuja, Shares Glimpse Of Her Sons

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 after three years of dating. She took to Instagram today to share a video with several pictures featuring businessman and husband Anand Ahuja, and a few glimpses of her son Vayu, as they clock eight years of marriage today.

The Post

She wrote a long post, "A decade with you. Eight years married. Three cities. Three homes. Two beautiful boys. Countless dreams built from scratch. So many risks taken, lessons learnt, businesses created, failures survived, victories celebrated and moments where we held each other a little tighter through the uncertainty of it all."

She added, "And somehow, through every version of life we've lived together, one thing has only become more certain...my love, respect and compassion for you have only grown deeper."

"Ten years later, I love you more gently, more intentionally and more completely than I knew was possible when we first began," added Sonam Kapoor.

Have a look at the full post here:

About Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. They had dated for three years before taking the plunge. The couple welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022, and their second child, a baby boy, on March 29, 2026.

Earlier, sharing the happy news of welcoming her second son on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29 March 2026."

She added, "Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Zee5 film Blind in 2023. She has since taken a break from Bollywood.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Says 'Life Is A Dream' After Welcoming Second Child. See Famjam Pics