Rhea Kapoor Shares First Photo Of Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Baby Boy, Celebs React

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29, 2026, and the news has been met with warm wishes from across the industry.

Shortly after the announcement, the family shared the baby's first glimpse, which quickly captured everyone's attention.

The first photo of the newborn was shared by his aunt, Rhea Kapoor. In the picture, Rhea is seen lovingly cradling the baby boy. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "all you need is and in @sonamkapoor's case some super human mom strength."

The post soon drew reactions from several well-known names. Kriti Sanon commented, "Congrats Rhea masi!!! and the whole fam!" while Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Congratulationssss Rhea masi."

Neena Gupta added, "Big big big congratulations," and Farah Khan shared, "Best gift ever."

The celebrations extended to the entire Kapoor family, with grandfather Anil Kapoor reacting with red heart emojis.

Other celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Zoya Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor, also sent in their love and blessings.

Sonam Kapoor's Announcement Post

Sonam Kapoor announced the arrival of her second son via a heartfelt note on Instagram. She wrote, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026."

She further added, "Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022.

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