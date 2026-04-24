Sonam Kapoor Says 'Life Is A Dream' After Welcoming Second Child. See Famjam Pics

Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed her second baby boy with husband Anand Ahuja on March 29, is basking in maternal glory. On Friday, the Neerja actress shared some candid pictures from her family of four.

In the first image, Sonam is seen relaxing with her elder son Vayu seated by her side.

In the next image, Vayu is busy with his drumming session. It's too cute to miss.

Anand Ahuja is seen beaming with joy while the newborn sleeps peacefully on his lap.

There's another heart-melting image in which big brother Vayu looks at the newborn in his cradle.

Sonam captured her feelings with these words: "Life is a dream... this month so far... thank you, Universe. My three."

Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor, and Patralekhaa—the new mother in B-town—also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor Announces Arrival of Son

Sharing the good news with the Instafam, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu."

She also shared the first glimpse of her son, thanking the hospital.

Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy in November last year. Keeping the caption short, she wrote: "Mother," followed by a kissing emoticon.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 after three years of dating. The couple welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Zee5 film Blind in 2023.