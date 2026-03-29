Sonam Kapoor And Husband Anand Ahuja Welcome Second Child, A Baby Boy. See Announcement Post

Actor Sonam Kapoor has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, she wrote, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026."

She added, "Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu."

Soon after her announcement, Kareena Kapoor congratulated the couple in the comments section, writing, "Congratulations Sona and Anand."

Rhea Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and several other celebrities also reacted with red heart emojis.

Sonam had confirmed her second pregnancy in November 2025.

In the photos she shared at the time, she was seen wearing a pink co-ord set with black stockings and heels, gently cradling her baby bump. She kept the caption short and wrote, "Mother", along with a kissing emoticon.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022.

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