Aly Goni Hits Back At Trolls Mocking Alia Bhatt Over Viral Cannes 2026 Red Carpet Video: 'Do Not Demean'

Actor Aly Goni has come out in support of Alia Bhatt after she was subjected to online trolling over a viral clip from the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

The viral clip showed Alia posing confidently on the Cannes red carpet, smiling, waving, and blowing kisses. However, social media users claimed that photographers appeared to be focused on other celebrities instead of clicking her pictures, with some calling the moment "embarrassing."

Aly Goni's Reaction

Reacting to the backlash, Aly Goni shared a reel about the incident on his Instagram Story and strongly defended the actor. Calling out the negativity, he praised Alia for her hard work and for representing India on an international platform like Cannes.

Aly wrote, "It's sad when out own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage."

He further applauded Alia's achievements and the stature she has built over the years, noting that she has reached a position many only aspire to while proudly representing India at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

Calling for more encouragement and less criticism, Aly added, "Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally (sic)."

He concluded his note with a strong message against online trolling, writing, "We rise higher when we uplift our own, not when we try to demean them."

This marks Alia Bhatt's second appearance at Cannes after her much-talked-about debut in 2025.

Which Celebrities Will Attend Cannes 2026?

This year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival will see a significant Indian presence across industries and regional cinemas. According to ANI, alongside Alia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also return as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, along with actors Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, and Pooja Batra, will also be present at the event.

The global event will take place from May 12 to May 23 in France.

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