Alia Bhatt Channels Her Inner Desi Girl In A Saree-Inspired Gown And A Nose Ring On Day 2 Of Cannes 2026

Alia Bhatt clearly understood the assignment at the Cannes Film Festival. After turning heads on opening day, the actor returned on day two with a look that felt entirely different, yet equally memorable.

This time, Alia stepped out in an ivory draped ensemble inspired by the silhouette of a saree. The outfit blended Indian craftsmanship with vintage glamour, featuring a structured sweetheart neckline, subtle embellishments, and a corset-style bodice that flowed into soft pleated drapes.

But the real scene-stealer? A lace umbrella and a nose ring.

As she walked through the French Riviera, umbrella in hand, Alia served old-world charm with a modern edge. The accessory added just the right amount of drama, giving the entire look a regal feel.

Keeping the styling simple, she wore her hair in soft waves and opted for minimal jewellery paired with fresh, dewy make-up.

Alia also inaugurated Bharat Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Alia Bhatt's Red Carpet Look

Her day two appearance came shortly after her headline-making opening ceremony look for the premiere of The Electric Kiss. For that event, Alia embraced full-blown couture in a blush-toned gown by Tamara Ralph. The outfit featured a sculpted corset, a sweeping train, and a flowing chiffon scarf-an unmistakable nod to vintage Hollywood glamour.

She elevated that look further with standout jewellery: a custom necklace crafted with 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, centred around a 5.53-carat Golconda Type IIa diamond, finished with square Asscher-cut diamond earrings from Chopard.

Her First Look At Cannes 2026

Before her red carpet appearance, Alia had already impressed fashion lovers with a standout look for her daytime outing at Cannes. Wearing a custom creation by designer Yash Patil, she channelled vintage glamour with a modern twist.

According to the press release, "It was inspired by the iconic silhouettes of the 1950s, featuring a structured bodice with angular cups, a drop waist, and a voluminous skirt layered with ombre-dyed silk organza and tulle. The look seamlessly blends vintage couture with modern elegance."

"Hand-painted by Basuri Chokshi (@basuri) as an ode to the French Riviera, the artwork captures its dreamy landscapes, lavender fields, and timeless romance, transforming the ensemble into a wearable piece of art," the statement read.

This marks Alia Bhatt's second appearance at Cannes after her much-talked-about debut in 2025.

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