Alia Bhatt Channels Her Inner Desi Girl In A Saree-Inspired Gown And A Nose Ring On Day 2 Of Cannes 2026

- Alia Bhatt wore an ivory draped saree-inspired ensemble on Cannes 2026 day two
- The outfit featured a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice, and subtle embellishments
- Alia inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion at Cannes with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker
Alia Bhatt clearly understood the assignment at the Cannes Film Festival. After turning heads on opening day, the actor returned on day two with a look that felt entirely different, yet equally memorable.
This time, Alia stepped out in an ivory draped ensemble inspired by the silhouette of a saree. The outfit blended Indian craftsmanship with vintage glamour, featuring a structured sweetheart neckline, subtle embellishments, and a corset-style bodice that flowed into soft pleated drapes.
Alia Bhatt today at the Cannes Film Festival 📸 pic.twitter.com/FC7qY7DmGd— Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) May 13, 2026
But the real scene-stealer? A lace umbrella and a nose ring.
As she walked through the French Riviera, umbrella in hand, Alia served old-world charm with a modern edge. The accessory added just the right amount of drama, giving the entire look a regal feel.
alia bhatt's third look for the cannes film festival 🦢 pic.twitter.com/ikmPPHGvWg— ً (@softiealiaa) May 13, 2026
Keeping the styling simple, she wore her hair in soft waves and opted for minimal jewellery paired with fresh, dewy make-up.
Alia also inaugurated Bharat Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.
Alia Bhatt's Red Carpet Look
Her day two appearance came shortly after her headline-making opening ceremony look for the premiere of The Electric Kiss. For that event, Alia embraced full-blown couture in a blush-toned gown by Tamara Ralph. The outfit featured a sculpted corset, a sweeping train, and a flowing chiffon scarf-an unmistakable nod to vintage Hollywood glamour.
She elevated that look further with standout jewellery: a custom necklace crafted with 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, centred around a 5.53-carat Golconda Type IIa diamond, finished with square Asscher-cut diamond earrings from Chopard.
Her First Look At Cannes 2026
Before her red carpet appearance, Alia had already impressed fashion lovers with a standout look for her daytime outing at Cannes. Wearing a custom creation by designer Yash Patil, she channelled vintage glamour with a modern twist.
According to the press release, "It was inspired by the iconic silhouettes of the 1950s, featuring a structured bodice with angular cups, a drop waist, and a voluminous skirt layered with ombre-dyed silk organza and tulle. The look seamlessly blends vintage couture with modern elegance."
"Hand-painted by Basuri Chokshi (@basuri) as an ode to the French Riviera, the artwork captures its dreamy landscapes, lavender fields, and timeless romance, transforming the ensemble into a wearable piece of art," the statement read.
This marks Alia Bhatt's second appearance at Cannes after her much-talked-about debut in 2025.
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Serves Soft Glam In Blush-Toned Bustier Gown At Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
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