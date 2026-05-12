Alia Bhatt Serves Soft Glam In Blush-Toned Bustier Gown At Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

After making a dreamy appearance at the French Riviera earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt returned to the spotlight for her Cannes 2026 red carpet walk, and she made sure all eyes stayed on her.

Alia Bhatt's Red Carpet Look At Cannes 2026

For her big red carpet moment as L'Oreal Paris ambassador, Alia stepped out in a blush-toned gown with a curved bustier neckline by Tamara Ralph.

The strapless gown featured a structured corset-style bodice that perfectly accentuated her silhouette, while a matching dupatta-inspired drape around her arms added an Indian touch to the look.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival 📸 pic.twitter.com/NitpbocSJN — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) May 12, 2026

alia bhatt at the hotel martinez in cannes pic.twitter.com/C9oxMEaGGf — ˖᯽ ݁˖ pop backup ˖᯽ ݁˖ (@bestofcarpet) May 12, 2026

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia elevated the ensemble with a statement gemstone necklace and matching earrings.

Her First Look At Cannes 2026

Before her red carpet appearance, Alia had already impressed fashion lovers with a standout look for her daytime outing at Cannes. Wearing a custom creation by designer Yash Patil, she channelled vintage glamour with a modern twist.

According to the press release, "It was inspired by the iconic silhouettes of the 1950s, featuring a structured bodice with angular cups, a drop waist, and a voluminous skirt layered with ombre-dyed silk organza and tulle. The look seamlessly blends vintage couture with modern elegance."

"Hand-painted by Basuri Chokshi (@basuri) as an ode to the French Riviera, the artwork captures its dreamy landscapes, lavender fields, and timeless romance, transforming the ensemble into a wearable piece of art," the statement read.

Alia's 2025 Cannes Look

This marks Alia Bhatt's second appearance at Cannes after her much-talked-about debut in 2025, where she wore a custom Gucci ensemble inspired by the sari.

Which Celebrities Will Attend Cannes 2026?

This year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival will see a significant Indian presence across industries and regional cinemas. According to ANI, alongside Alia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also return as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will attend as part of India's official delegation in his capacity as director of the International Film Festival of India.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, along with actors Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, and Pooja Batra, will also be present at the event.

The global event will take place from May 12 to May 23 in France.

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